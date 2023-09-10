Brokerages Set Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Target Price at $386.70

Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $386.70.

A number of research firms have commented on POOL. StockNews.com began coverage on Pool in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Pool from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Pool Price Performance

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $344.26 on Friday. Pool has a one year low of $278.10 and a one year high of $423.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $368.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $352.12.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by ($0.12). Pool had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.59 EPS. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pool will post 13.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Pool’s payout ratio is 29.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

