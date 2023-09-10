Mizuho Boosts Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target to $26.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.50.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Trading Down 0.2 %

MGY stock opened at $23.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.33. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $18.17 and a fifty-two week high of $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 2.11.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $280.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.74 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 46.81% and a return on equity of 35.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 13.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $45,770,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 221,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 8,453 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,682,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,169,000 after buying an additional 21,871 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 46.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 40,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 113,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Articles

