Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KEYS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $174.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Keysight Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $148.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $176.55.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $132.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $125.89 and a 52-week high of $189.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.98. The company has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.07.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $592,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 274,276 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,214,409,000 after acquiring an additional 153,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

