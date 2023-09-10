CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Price Performance

CORR opened at $0.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.72. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.13 million, a PE ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.14.

Get CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CORR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,247,817 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.