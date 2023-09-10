Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.
NYSE DLNG opened at $2.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $3.77.
Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $37.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.67 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.
