Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Price Performance

NYSE DLNG opened at $2.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $3.77.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $37.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.67 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 9.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 104.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,214 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,894 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.