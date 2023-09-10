Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

GKOS has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Glaukos from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Glaukos from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Glaukos from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded Glaukos from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Glaukos from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glaukos has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.56.

Glaukos Stock Performance

NYSE:GKOS opened at $74.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -28.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $40.45 and a twelve month high of $80.28.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $80.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.73 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 19.53% and a negative net margin of 42.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.83) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Glaukos

In other Glaukos news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total value of $197,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 120,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,806,175.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 42,099 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $3,298,035.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 120,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,438,716.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,700 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.09, for a total value of $197,343.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 120,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,806,175.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 156,809 shares of company stock valued at $11,626,132. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,720 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $286,470,000 after buying an additional 23,473 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 6.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,684,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $234,703,000 after buying an additional 299,043 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 7.1% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,904,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $145,523,000 after buying an additional 191,849 shares during the period. Braidwell LP raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,806,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $90,513,000 after purchasing an additional 144,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Glaukos by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,782,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,921,000 after purchasing an additional 31,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

