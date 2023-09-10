Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target to $45.00

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EXC. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a sell rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Exelon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a sell rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.10.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $40.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.07. Exelon has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $46.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.92%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 767.1% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 189.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 53.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 263.8% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

