Brokerages Set Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) PT at GBX 930.83

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 934.17 ($11.80).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STAN shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.63) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 980 ($12.38) to GBX 990 ($12.50) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STAN

Standard Chartered Stock Performance

Standard Chartered Cuts Dividend

Shares of LON:STAN opened at GBX 705.60 ($8.91) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 904.62, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.87. Standard Chartered has a 1-year low of GBX 515.60 ($6.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 799.40 ($10.10). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 714.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 678.56.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. Standard Chartered’s payout ratio is 2,051.28%.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.