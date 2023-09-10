Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.14.

Several research firms have weighed in on MGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Magna International from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. CIBC increased their price objective on Magna International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Magna International from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America raised Magna International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Magna International in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock.

Magna International Stock Down 0.6 %

Magna International stock opened at $57.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.65. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $45.58 and a fifty-two week high of $68.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.21.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 2.30%. Magna International’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Magna International will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magna International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magna International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Magna International by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,548,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,661,000 after purchasing an additional 451,684 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in Magna International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Magna International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 529,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Magna International by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 615,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,612,000 after acquiring an additional 60,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Magna International by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,902,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,720,000 after acquiring an additional 12,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.21% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

