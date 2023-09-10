Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.82.

PEGA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Pegasystems from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pegasystems from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Pegasystems from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th.

In other Pegasystems news, insider Leon Trefler sold 811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $40,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Leon Trefler sold 811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $40,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,081 shares of company stock worth $357,723 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter valued at $685,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pegasystems by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 104,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Pegasystems by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Pegasystems by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 499,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,619,000 after purchasing an additional 15,430 shares during the period. Finally, Harber Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pegasystems by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 429,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,188,000 after purchasing an additional 21,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $47.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Pegasystems has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $59.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.64 and a beta of 1.03.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $298.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.61 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 9.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pegasystems will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.79%.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

