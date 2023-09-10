Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.92.

NVEI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Nuvei from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nuvei from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Nuvei from $47.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Nuvei from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Nuvei from $42.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Nuvei Price Performance

Shares of NVEI opened at $18.00 on Friday. Nuvei has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $43.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 128.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $307.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.48 million. Nuvei had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 2.03%. Research analysts anticipate that Nuvei will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuvei Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Nuvei’s payout ratio is 214.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvei

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Nuvei during the first quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Nuvei during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Nuvei by 77.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuvei during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

