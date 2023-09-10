Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Solid Power in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Solid Power in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Solid Power from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

Shares of SLDP stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.50. Solid Power has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $6.92. The company has a market cap of $379.97 million, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.71.

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Solid Power had a negative net margin of 281.63% and a negative return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Solid Power will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Solid Power by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Solid Power by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Solid Power by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC boosted its stake in Solid Power by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 18,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Solid Power by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the period. 25.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sell its sulfide-based solid electrolyte and to license its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

