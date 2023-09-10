RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Separately, AlphaValue downgraded RWE Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

OTCMKTS RWEOY opened at $39.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.16. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $47.51. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.89.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 7.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.

