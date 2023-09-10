Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Receives $103.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.25.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXSM. Piper Sandler raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.
AXSM stock opened at $80.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.84 and its 200-day moving average is $71.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.44. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $38.87 and a 1 year high of $91.29.
Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.24. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 101.07% and a negative return on equity of 92.39%. The company had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.19 million. Equities research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.
