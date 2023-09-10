Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Receives $103.25 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.25.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXSM. Piper Sandler raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Axsome Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 461.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 33.6% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 141.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

AXSM stock opened at $80.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -18.84 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.84 and its 200-day moving average is $71.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.44. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $38.87 and a 1 year high of $91.29.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.24. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 101.07% and a negative return on equity of 92.39%. The company had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.19 million. Equities research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.