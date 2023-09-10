WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Receives $181.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $181.75.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WCC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $214.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

NYSE WCC opened at $158.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.56. WESCO International has a 12-month low of $112.08 and a 12-month high of $185.23.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.74). WESCO International had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.19 earnings per share. WESCO International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that WESCO International will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.94%.

In other WESCO International news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 1,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.83, for a total value of $160,777.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,924.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other WESCO International news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 1,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.83, for a total value of $160,777.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,924.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $610,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,177,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,033 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,902 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WCC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 4,980.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

