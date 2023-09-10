Brokerages Set Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Price Target at $33.25

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TLSNY. Citigroup upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Telia Company AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TLSNY opened at $3.93 on Friday. Telia Company AB has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $6.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.67.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 20.94% and a negative net margin of 16.39%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Telia Company AB will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.0916 dividend. This is a boost from Telia Company AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.78%.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

