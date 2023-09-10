GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) PT Raised to $50.00 at DA Davidson

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GTLB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on GitLab from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on GitLab from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays upped their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.07.

GTLB opened at $52.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.79. GitLab has a twelve month low of $26.24 and a twelve month high of $62.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.22 and a beta of 0.18.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 21.02% and a negative net margin of 37.77%. The firm had revenue of $139.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $12,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $12,203,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $510,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 520,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,563,243.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 290,580 shares of company stock valued at $15,179,123. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of GitLab by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 5.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 55.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 36.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 7.0% during the first quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

