Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Upgraded at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chewy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chewy from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.05.
In related news, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 14,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $570,547.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 254,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,855,699. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,120,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 14,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $570,547.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 254,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,855,699. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 304,798 shares of company stock worth $12,007,357. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chewy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Chewy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Chewy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Chewy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Chewy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.
