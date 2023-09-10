Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Upgraded at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chewy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chewy from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.05.

Get Chewy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CHWY

Chewy Stock Down 2.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE:CHWY opened at $22.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.00 and a beta of 0.91. Chewy has a 52 week low of $22.97 and a 52 week high of $52.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.47 and a 200 day moving average of $34.39.

In related news, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 14,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $570,547.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 254,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,855,699. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,120,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stacy Bowman sold 14,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $570,547.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 254,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,855,699. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 304,798 shares of company stock worth $12,007,357. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chewy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Chewy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Chewy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Chewy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Chewy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

(Get Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail Website www.chewy.com, as well as mobile applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.