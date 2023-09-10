ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Upgraded to Buy by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on ResMed from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered ResMed from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered ResMed from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $261.86.

Get ResMed alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ResMed

ResMed Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $147.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.98. The stock has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.52. ResMed has a fifty-two week low of $146.44 and a fifty-two week high of $243.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.07). ResMed had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 24.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ResMed will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,593,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ResMed news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,593,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.20, for a total value of $1,039,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,045,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,075 shares of company stock worth $4,579,339. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ResMed

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in ResMed by 72.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.