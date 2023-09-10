Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $351.00 to $308.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $351.00 to $322.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $324.38.

PEN stock opened at $292.98 on Wednesday. Penumbra has a 52-week low of $144.76 and a 52-week high of $348.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 395.92 and a beta of 0.54.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. Penumbra had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Penumbra will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.49, for a total value of $3,136,520.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.48, for a total value of $86,183.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,183.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.49, for a total transaction of $3,136,520.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,805 shares of company stock worth $9,449,168. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Penumbra by 281.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Penumbra by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

