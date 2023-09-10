New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of New Found Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 15th.

New Found Gold Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:NFGC opened at $4.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.09 million, a PE ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average is $4.58. New Found Gold has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $5.70.

New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts predict that New Found Gold will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Found Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFGC. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of New Found Gold by 643.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of New Found Gold in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of New Found Gold in the first quarter worth $56,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of New Found Gold in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Found Gold in the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

New Found Gold Company Profile

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 94 mineral licenses and 6,649 claims covering an area of 166,225 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

