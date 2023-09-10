U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GROW opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.96 million, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.85. U.S. Global Investors has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 17.39%.

U.S. Global Investors Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GROW. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 16.7% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

