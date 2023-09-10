StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Stock Performance

EVOK opened at $1.18 on Thursday. Evoke Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.89.

Get Evoke Pharma alerts:

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 258.20% and a negative net margin of 222.13%. The company had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.