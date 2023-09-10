VMware (NYSE:VMW) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VMware (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on VMW. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of VMware from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on VMware from $158.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on VMware from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $160.25.

NYSE VMW opened at $165.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.45. VMware has a 12-month low of $103.55 and a 12-month high of $170.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. The company has a market cap of $71.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.15 and a beta of 0.72.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. VMware had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 136.46%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. VMware’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that VMware will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total transaction of $509,436.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,596.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in VMware by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in VMware by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 205 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in VMware in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in VMware by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; and vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with VMware Aria Cloud Management into an integrated stack that delivers ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

