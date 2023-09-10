DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) PT Lowered to $138.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $175.00 to $138.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $134.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $137.75.

DexCom Stock Down 0.5 %

DXCM opened at $104.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.51. DexCom has a 52 week low of $78.94 and a 52 week high of $139.55. The company has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 121.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. DexCom had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DexCom will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $192,476.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,605,857.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $43,989.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,486,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $192,476.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,605,857.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,634. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DexCom

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in DexCom during the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 2.3% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 27,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $540,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in DexCom by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,923 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

