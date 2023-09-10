CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target Cut to $64.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Argus decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Barclays began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.73.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS opened at $55.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.56 and its 200-day moving average is $59.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CMS Energy has a 12-month low of $52.41 and a 12-month high of $70.46.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $131,460.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,982 shares in the company, valued at $783,830.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $131,460.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,830.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $451,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,753.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CMS Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

