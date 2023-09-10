Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target to $69.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PEG opened at $60.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.63. The stock has a market cap of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $69.27.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,306 shares in the company, valued at $7,431,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,306 shares in the company, valued at $7,431,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $262,625.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,723,261.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,442 shares of company stock worth $795,147 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 13,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

