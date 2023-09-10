Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Earns “Buy” Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HOOK. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Friday, June 30th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Get Hookipa Pharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HOOK

Hookipa Pharma Price Performance

Hookipa Pharma stock opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.76 and its 200 day moving average is $0.93. The firm has a market cap of $57.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.71. Hookipa Pharma has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $2.05.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 429.13% and a negative return on equity of 66.35%. The business had revenue of $2.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Hookipa Pharma will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hookipa Pharma

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CHI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $694,000. Knoll Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 1,739.1% during the second quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC now owns 5,517,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217,385 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the second quarter worth $1,008,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the second quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hookipa Pharma during the second quarter worth $460,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.