NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) PT Lowered to $89.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $89.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $87.90.

Shares of NEE opened at $66.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.54. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $65.36 and a twelve month high of $90.98. The stock has a market cap of $135.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,770.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 27,600 shares of company stock worth $1,960,836. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEE. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 13,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 8,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.7% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 36,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 30,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

