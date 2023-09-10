Royal Bank of Canada Cuts SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Price Target to $76.00

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered SJW Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lowered SJW Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.50.

SJW Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SJW opened at $62.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $57.51 and a 1 year high of $83.88.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.27 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 13.77%. SJW Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SJW Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 263.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SJW Group by 1,822.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

