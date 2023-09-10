Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Price Target to $61.00

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BKH. Mizuho decreased their target price on Black Hills from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Black Hills from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Black Hills in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a sell rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.29.

BKH stock opened at $54.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.59. Black Hills has a twelve month low of $53.26 and a twelve month high of $79.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.70 and a 200-day moving average of $61.04.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $411.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.13 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Black Hills will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 67.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Black Hills in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Black Hills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,300,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 37,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,086,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,443,000 after purchasing an additional 100,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 13,184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

