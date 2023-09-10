Edison International (NYSE:EIX) PT Lowered to $81.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EIX. Guggenheim lowered Edison International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Edison International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Edison International from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays began coverage on Edison International in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Edison International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.91.

EIX opened at $69.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.98 and a 200 day moving average of $69.69. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.45 and a 52-week high of $74.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.81.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Edison International’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.7375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 480.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,697,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,677,000 after buying an additional 3,887,557 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth about $222,895,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,924,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468,195 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,575,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $675,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. raised its stake in Edison International by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 4,944,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

