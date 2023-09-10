Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
AJX has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Great Ajax from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.88.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.98%. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is -43.01%.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,378,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,450,000 after purchasing an additional 41,838 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 40.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 421,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 122,390 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 9.3% during the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 720,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 61,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Ajax by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. 58.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.
