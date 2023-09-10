Allegro.eu (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Allegro.eu (OTCMKTS:ALEGF – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Allegro.eu from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th.

Get Allegro.eu alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ALEGF

Allegro.eu Stock Performance

About Allegro.eu

Shares of ALEGF stock opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.41. Allegro.eu has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $8.59.

(Get Free Report)

Allegro.eu SA operates a go-to commerce platform for consumers in Poland. It operates allegro.pl, an e-commerce marketplace that sell products in various categories, including automotive; home and garden; books, media, collectibles, and art; fashion and shoes; electronics; kids; health and beauty; sports and leisure; and supermarket.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro.eu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro.eu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.