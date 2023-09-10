Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Rating Reiterated by Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AMRX. StockNews.com started coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4.60.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of AMRX stock opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.41 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.83. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $4.74.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $599.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.49 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 101.26% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. Research analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amneal Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Andrew S. Boyer sold 29,302 shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $121,017.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 244,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,772.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 26.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 120.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

