Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AEG. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded Aegon from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aegon currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.40.

Aegon Trading Up 0.4 %

Aegon Increases Dividend

Shares of Aegon stock opened at $4.86 on Thursday. Aegon has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.82.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1528 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This is a boost from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aegon

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Aegon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegon in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 3,154.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 8,360 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Aegon in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, and mutual funds; mortgage loans; and individual retirement accounts, as well as stable value, investment management, and digital banking solutions.

