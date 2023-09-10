HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) PT Raised to $77.00

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.90.

HQY stock opened at $68.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. HealthEquity has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $79.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 453.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.46.

In related news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 10,156 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $652,929.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,521,772.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 10,156 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $652,929.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,521,772.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 19,588 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,177,630.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,129 shares in the company, valued at $368,475.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,588 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,479. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,346,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,264,000 after purchasing an additional 58,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,173,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,041,000 after purchasing an additional 31,009 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,712,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,668 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,170,000 after purchasing an additional 244,868 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,528,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,862,000 after purchasing an additional 204,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

