Truist Financial Raises Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $175.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SPOT. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $166.00.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $155.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.40 and a 200-day moving average of $143.33. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The company has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.06 and a beta of 1.73.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 7.79% and a negative return on equity of 42.48%. Equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 421,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,677,000 after purchasing an additional 25,510 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,921,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,376,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

