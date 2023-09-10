Analysts Set Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC) PT at $15.33

Century Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

IPSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Century Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Century Therapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Century Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ IPSC opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day moving average is $3.24. The stock has a market cap of $140.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.66. Century Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $11.95.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Century Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.88% and a negative net margin of 2,782.34%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Century Therapeutics will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPSC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Century Therapeutics by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 819,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,320,000 after buying an additional 271,760 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,615,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 203,725 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Therapeutics by 239.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 161,345 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $464,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $539,000. 32.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

