Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Receives $25.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.30.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STLA. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Stellantis from $22.90 to $25.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup cut shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Stellantis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.

STLA stock opened at $18.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.59. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Stellantis by 484.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Stellantis by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in Stellantis by 284,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 183.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

