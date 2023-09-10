Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $185.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $182.79.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of ZS opened at $160.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.02 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $194.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.38 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 34.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $3,113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 306,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,356,449. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $3,113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 306,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,356,449. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 5,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total value of $852,121.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,729,818.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,483 shares of company stock valued at $19,372,333 over the last quarter. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter worth about $910,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

