Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2023

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) had its price target increased by Loop Capital from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Zscaler from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $153.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $182.79.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $160.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.47. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $84.93 and a twelve month high of $194.21. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 34.75% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total transaction of $201,089.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,653,039.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.22, for a total transaction of $3,458,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 262,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,255,471.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total value of $201,089.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,653,039.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,483 shares of company stock valued at $19,372,333. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth about $910,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

