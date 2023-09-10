Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $153.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $182.79.

Get Zscaler alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Zscaler

Zscaler Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZS opened at $160.77 on Wednesday. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $84.93 and a 52-week high of $194.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.71 and a 200-day moving average of $130.47.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 34.75%. The company had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total value of $201,089.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 135,777 shares in the company, valued at $20,653,039.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 7,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total value of $1,099,142.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 328,406 shares in the company, valued at $51,441,515.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total transaction of $201,089.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,653,039.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,483 shares of company stock worth $19,372,333. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.0% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Zscaler by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.