Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Scotiabank from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ZS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Zscaler from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded Zscaler from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Zscaler from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on Zscaler from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Zscaler from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $182.79.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Zscaler

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of ZS opened at $160.77 on Wednesday. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $194.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of -114.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 34.75% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.22, for a total transaction of $3,458,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 262,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,255,471.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $1,800,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 272,565 shares in the company, valued at $39,257,536.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.22, for a total value of $3,458,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 262,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,255,471.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,483 shares of company stock valued at $19,372,333 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,476,000 after buying an additional 68,982 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 41.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,338,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.