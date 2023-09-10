Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Piper Sandler

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Zscaler from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Zscaler from $153.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Zscaler from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie boosted their target price on Zscaler from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Zscaler from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $182.79.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $160.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.47. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of -114.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $84.93 and a 12 month high of $194.21.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.38 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 34.75% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 5,440 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total value of $852,121.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,729,818.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 6,191 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total value of $969,758.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,568,581.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 5,440 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total value of $852,121.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,729,818.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,483 shares of company stock valued at $19,372,333 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68,982 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

