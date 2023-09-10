Mizuho Boosts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $185.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $168.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $182.79.

Zscaler Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ZS stock opened at $160.77 on Wednesday. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $194.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.71 and its 200 day moving average is $130.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 12.51% and a negative return on equity of 34.75%. The company had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 5,440 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total transaction of $852,121.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,729,818.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.22, for a total transaction of $3,458,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,255,471.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 5,440 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total transaction of $852,121.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,729,818.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,483 shares of company stock valued at $19,372,333 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 91,079.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,855,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,534,000 after buying an additional 8,845,616 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 156.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,774,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,237,000 after buying an additional 2,909,057 shares in the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,242,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 2,324.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,187,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,673,000 after buying an additional 1,138,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivest Advisors Ltd lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 20,415.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 1,025,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,069,000 after buying an additional 1,020,760 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

