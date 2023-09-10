Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Upgraded to Outperform at TD Cowen

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $300.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $240.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on STZ. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $270.05.

NYSE STZ opened at $259.20 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $273.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a PE ratio of -141.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -194.54%.

In related news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 30,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $8,264,487.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 30,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $8,264,487.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,479,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernesto M. Hernandez sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $1,368,134.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,581. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,819 shares of company stock worth $27,054,755 in the last ninety days. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 323.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

