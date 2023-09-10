Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Research Coverage Started at Argus

Argus began coverage on shares of Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

KVUE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kenvue from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a hold rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.09.

KVUE stock opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. Kenvue has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $27.80.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kenvue will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th.

In related news, Director Richard E. Allison, Jr. purchased 5,598 shares of Kenvue stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.96 per share, with a total value of $128,530.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,730.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

