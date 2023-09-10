B. Riley Lowers Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Price Target to $40.00

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAFE. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Safehold in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Safehold from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Safehold from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Safehold from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.29.

Shares of SAFE stock opened at $19.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 39.19 and a current ratio of 39.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.32. Safehold has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.69.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.90 million. Safehold had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 14.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.00) EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.33%.

In other news, CEO Jay Sugarman bought 65,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,399,988.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 156,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,347,944.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Safehold in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Safehold by 455.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Safehold by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Safehold by 17.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Safehold by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Having created the modern ground lease industry in 2017, Safehold continues to help owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality, student housing, life science and mixed-use properties generate higher returns with less risk.

