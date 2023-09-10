Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TFX. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. CL King began coverage on Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a buy rating and a $293.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Teleflex from $272.00 to $255.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut Teleflex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Teleflex from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $268.92.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of TFX opened at $206.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $232.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.69. Teleflex has a 52 week low of $182.65 and a 52 week high of $276.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.87 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teleflex

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Teleflex by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 140,206 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,934,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in Teleflex by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,608 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Stories

